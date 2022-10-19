The Community Corrections program for Lyon and Chase Counties is receiving federal money to fight crime and help its victims.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that Fifth Judicial District Community Corrections is in line for $43,212. While the state divides the money, it comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.
The program received the exact same amount from Kelly last October. It's applied to the state for that grant several times in the past.
Community Corrections strives to prevent crime in many ways, from juvenile services to adult correctional programs.
Lyon County Commission Chair Rollie Martin said in April that the program's funds are divided in three ways. He called one area “miscellaneous,” including work with parolees.
“These grants will provide our law enforcement officers and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to fight crime and support victims,” Kelly said in a statement,
Nearly $2.4 million was awarded to 27 programs across Kansas, including police departments and sheriff's offices.
