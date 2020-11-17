A year ago I went to the Emporia Senior Center looking for help. I was looking for a program to help with my wife. She was suffering with dementia.
I ended up finding so much more thank I was looking for. Ian Boyd, the executive director of ESC, met me at the door, welcomed me and explained the different programs that they offered. From the exercise classes to lunches that they provide and last but not least, a place where we can be with others, who like us, are living out their golden years.
A place where you can go and not feel alone. A place where it doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor. A place where it doesn’t matter if you’re young or old. Where you are always welcome.
I now volunteer there two days a week. I enjoy my volunteering and have made a lot of new friends.
I am so thankful that I walked in the door a year ago. Emporia Senior Center has given and continues to be a bright shining light in Emporia.
Van and Lynda Hardesty,
Emporia
