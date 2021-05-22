WOW! High school graduation…whoopee…freedom…no more rules…and no more school! But are our graduates knowledgeable and ready to declare their financial independence?
Are our nation’s schools preparing our kids to be knowledgeable and ready to make smart financial decisions that will not only affect their lives but our future society?
We reached out to Allison Anderson-Harder, Superintendent Emporia Public Schools, and asked her how USD 253 prepares our graduates.
She stated, “Emporia High School graduation requirements currently include a half credit of Consumer and Personal Finance. In the coursework taught in this class, personal finance and financial responsibility are addressed. Although USD 253 previously met the requirements set forth by the state, the Kansas Association of School Boards recommended that Financial Literacy be included as a policy for districts across the state. Because our district strives to make decisions that align with best practices, the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education approved Policy IK — Financial Literacy Policy — on April 14, 2021.”
In part, this policy states that the board supports the goal of providing district students with sufficient knowledge of economic systems to make informed, financial choices. In furtherance of this goal, the board directs the superintendent to develop and implement a plan to incorporate outcome-based personal financial literacy education to the district’s instructional program.
We applaud Emporia’s Board of Education for approving Policy IK to further educate our students about financial literacy and educate them to be successful in the “real world.”
At ESB Financial we believe that the best way for people to achieve their dreams is to learn how to manage their money.
So…as we send our graduates out into the world…are they ready to “ace” their first test of managing their money? Whether it is decisions about continuing their education in college, technical colleges or starting a career…graduates are venturing into a new world of money management.
If you need a refresher course, the FDIC Consumer News suggests the following:
- Save money that could make your future dreams a reality. By paying yourself first you will develop a habit that can gradually turn small sums of money into big amounts that can help pay for really important purchases in the future.
- Keep track of your spending. A good way to take control of your money is to develop a spending plan to identify the maximum amounts you plan to spend each week or each month for certain expenses…such as room and board, gas, entertainment and clothing. If you discover that you are exceeding your plan…you will have to adjust your spending or get a job to increase your income.
- Think before you buy.
- natural for everyone to sometimes make costly mistakes and end up having “buyer’s remorse” over spending too much for the latest clothes or electronic gadgets. Be a smart shopper and compare products…do some research and comparison shop to get the best value. If it’s to “die for”…you may have to cut back on spending for something else.
- Be careful with your plastic.
- s offer convenience and they are the safest way to bank. But, with that being said, they also come with risks that must be taken seriously. You need to monitor your statements carefully to know how much you are spending and also to protect your identity. Keeping track of your expenditures will keep you within your spending plan. Remember…plastics are not monopoly money! Keep your cards safe…don’t leave them in your car or carelessly leave them out in the open. And remember that you are building your credit record that will last with you forever.
- Be smart about continuing your education. Universities and technical colleges are costly, but well worth the investment for your future. Learn about your options for saving or borrowing money…from tuition to books…fees to housing. Otherwise, when you graduate, your college debts could be so high that it could limit your options when it comes to your career path or where you could afford to live. In Emporia we are lucky that both FHTC and ESU have wonderful opportunities for scholarships to get a great education.
All of us at ESB Financial congratulate all graduates on a job well done. We send our best wishes for greater success in managing your money!
