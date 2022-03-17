A man accused of fleeing to Emporia to avoid arrest pleaded guilty to federal bank robbery charges in Oklahoma Thursday.
Jerry Lee Brown, 44, changed his plea during a hearing in federal court, a statement from the U.S Attorney's Office in Tulsa said.
Brown admitted to robbing Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and Exchange Bank in Sperry on Thursday, May 7, 2020, the statement said. He stole almost $320,000.
Authorities say that while awaiting trial, Brown found his way to Emporia after trying to stage a kidnapping in the Tulsa area on Monday, October 25, 2021.
“Authorities initially received a report that Jerry Brown was potentially kidnapped from his residence in Bixby in the early morning hours,” the statement said.
Officers in nearby Nowata tried to stop a vehicle registered to Brown, but he sped away.
Brown was next seen in Emporia around 8 a.m.
Emporia police say Brown stole fuel at K-99 and Road 110. When officers stopped a truck matching the one used in the theft, Brown reportedly began a chase out of and back into the city.
Authorities say the pursuit ended when Brown crashed into a power pole at South Commercial and Norton and tried to run.
Brown awaits trial in Lyon County on four charges. But local prosecutors stayed any pursuit of those charges in February, allowing the federal counts to take precedence.
A sentencing date for Brown was not disclosed. He could receive as much as 20 years in prison for each robbery, along with a fine of as much as $250,000.
