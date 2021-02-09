The monthly meeting of Lyon County 4-H Council was called to order over Zoom on January 4, at 7 p.m. Following the pledges, roll call and past November meeting minutes were read and approved. All other officers had given their reports. Council and 4-H leader, Corrine Patterson informed members that club days are coming up and how to register on the Extension web page. Citizenship in Action is a virtual event being held on Feb. 14 and 15, registration is due Feb. 1. Next, 4-H camp scholarships are due April 1st for those wanting to attend on June 15 to the 18. Lastly, congratulating the top three winning clubs (Cloverleaf, Riverside, and Model Boosters) for raising the most money in place of the Cloverleaf dinner not being open due to COVID.
Many clubs had a December meeting virtual or in person depending on club sizes. From Jan. 2021 to March 2021 all noneducational meetings are to be conducted on Zoom.
The meeting was motioned for adjournment and second. The next 4-H Council meeting will be Monday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Leanna Rust, Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.