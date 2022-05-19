A Colorado man accused of leading a high-speed chase across Emporia will remain in the Lyon County Detention Center for now.
Cody Bauer, 31, is charged with “flee and elude,” cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, an assistant to County Attorney Marc Goodman said Thursday.
“He had his first appearance in the criminal case May 11,” the assistant said. Bauer's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8.
But Bauer also is considered a fugitive from justice and faces criminal charges in Colorado. It's not yet clear if the Kansas or Colorado charges against him will take precedence.
“That's something we have to work out,” the assistant said. An extradition review hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7.
Bauer was arrested in Chase County Monday, May 8 after he allegedly led officers on a chase at speeds topping 100 miles per hour. Bauer reportedly crashed a stolen car from Colorado into a creek at the Lyon-Chase County line.
New details also came out Thursday about a convicted Emporia murderer.
Devawn Mitchell, 24, faced a separate charge of battery on a law enforcement officer while in jail. But the assistant said that case was “dismissed without prejudice” Wednesday by Judge Douglas Jones.
Mitchell was convicted of first and second-degree murder in January for a March 2021 chase that ended with him crashing into a pickup truck. Steven Henry died as a result of that collision.
Mitchell's sentencing is scheduled for next Thursday. It was delayed two months by a mental competency review.
