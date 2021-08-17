The 1980s were a time of change for the Emporia Lions Club. At its Board of Directors meeting Jan. 20, 1981, the decision was made to change the meeting schedule from weekly meetings to the first and third Wednesdays at noon. The decision was based on a survey of members.
For many years the Club met at Forren’s Restaurant on Commercial Street. Beginning Feb. 4, 1981, the Lions met on a trial basis for six months at the American Legion, 310 W. 12th Avenue.
The president 1980-81 was Bob Symmonds. Roger Nab was first vice-president and Gene Werner was 2nd vice-president. Secretary-treasurer was Dale Ward.
That year the club participated in the Salvation Army bell-ringing program, and the Christmas program for Head Start children was chaired by School Superintendent Harold Hosey.
During 1980-81 Lions participated in the following community projects: (1) Built the shelter for the wading pool at Peter Pan Park; (2) contributed $100 to the fireworks fund; (3) provided eyeglasses to needy persons; (4) contributed $72 to Candy Day; (5) purchased toys for the Day Care Center; (6) contributed $750 for the Kansas and International Lions Band; sponsored a baseball team for Emporia Recreation Commission; contributed $100 to the Milk Fund; and contributed $100 to the Lions Club International Foundation.
On Sept. 26, 1981, Emporia Noon Lions Club celebrated its 60th anniversary at Emporia State University’s Social Lecture Hall. The guest speaker was Past International President Claude Devorss.
Lions International President James M. Fowler was the guest of honor and speaker at a Zone Social in Emporia Nov. 3, 1983. A reception was held the day of his arrival at the ESU Memorial Union Ballroom with President Jim Kirby presiding. Dr. Fowler was a dental surgeon in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Gene Werner was president 1982-83, Jim Kirby 1983-84, Richard Hall 1984-85, and Dan Clark 1985-86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.