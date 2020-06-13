A second Emporia Presbyterian Manor employee tested positive this week for COVID-19, according to a written release received Saturday.
The employee is in isolation and quarantined at home. It was not stated whether this employee had contact with residents.
“The safety of our residents and staff members remains our top priority,” Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness, said. “We were notified by the Flint Hills Health Department around 10 a.m. Friday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.”
According to the release, the employee was tested after the Lyon County Health Department ordered the testing of 37 employees at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor earlier this week. There are still 25 test results pending. The employee is not showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory illness.
Public Health officials notified the manor of the testing Friday morning and arrived Friday afternoon. Residents and families, and all required federal, state and local agencies were notified. The health department tested 170 employees and residents Friday.
"The employees who tested positive will recuperate at home and return to work once they are COVID-19 free," the release stated. "Per CDC guidelines, the employees must have negative results from an FDA Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 molecular assay for detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA from at least 2 consecutive respiratory specimens collected at least 24 hours apart (total of two negative specimens). Upon their return to work, we will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions."
Presbyterian Manor will follow guidance from the local health department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment epidemiology hotline and the CDC.
"Presbyterian Manor implemented a strict no visitor policy at the community and discontinued group activities and communal dining for the entire campus per guidelines released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC on March 13," the release said. "The community regularly reinforces with all staff that an employee should not report to work if he or she is experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well."
For more information about Emporia Presbyterian Manor’s response, go to PMMA’s (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s) website, Presbyterianmanors.org/Media- room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.