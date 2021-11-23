If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a hundred times: everyone wins when we shop local.
And on Saturday, we have the chance to support some of our local businesses while we do our Christmas shopping during Emporia Main Street’s Small Business Saturday event.
By shopping local this holiday season you’ll be supporting your neighbors by keeping your dollars right here in our community. You will be supporting local jobs and wages and supporting business growth and entrepreneurship.
Sounds like a win-win-win to us!
Nearly 250 businesses are members of Emporia Main Street. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce boasts just under 350 members. There are many businesses with dual memberships. But that’s a lot of local business for a town the size of Emporia.
And there’s a lot of variety in what you can find at our local merchants. Everything from specialty meats and cheese for your holiday charcuterie (Vault Meats and Cheeses) to freshly roasted and coffee beans for the coffee lovers in your life (Gravel City Roasters and Granada Coffee Company). Got a wine enthusiast on your list? Head down to Twin Rivers Winery for some locally bottled wines and ciders.
There’s clothing boutiques, gift shops and art.
And if you just can’t figure out what to get that special someone on your list? Grab some gift certificates from Emporia Main Street or the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce — or both!
So remember to check out what our local stores have to offer before you head out of town this holiday season.
Your community will be stronger for it at the end of the day.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
