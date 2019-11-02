Emily Prouse will join the staff of K-State Research and Extension – Lyon County as a Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent, effective Sunday.
Lyon County’s office is located at 2632 West Highway 50.
Prouse earned her bachelor’s degree in Dietetics from Tabor College and her master’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from Central Michigan University.
Prouse has most recently been employed as a Campus Dietitian for the Emporia State University Student Wellness Center and a Clinical Dietitian for Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Family and Community Wellness agents develop and deliver educational programs to build healthy, sustainable communities, families and individuals. Programming may include, but is not limited to: strengthening families and individuals, building community capacity, family and community health and wellness, and local volunteer development.
Local extension faculty are jointly employed in a partnership between K-State Research and Extension, headquartered on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan, and the local Extension board.
The role of K-State Research and Extension is to encourage the adoption of research-based information to improve the quality of life for Kansans. K-State Research and Extension is the short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service.
More information about K-State Research and Extension Lyon County is available by calling 341-3220 or on the Web: www.lyon.k-state.edu
Contact Emily Prouse via email at: eprouse@ksu.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.