The Emporia baseball team was swept on the road at Seaman Tuesday night 16-3 and 16-2.
Seaman 16, Emporia 3 (Game 1)
The Spartan bats were held in check as they scored three runs on three hits in game one.
Camden Kirmer, Cam Geitz and Kaidyn Williams picked up the hits for Emporia and split the three RBIs equally between them.
Ethan Garate started on the mound and pitched four complete innings, giving up 11 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits with two walks.
Kirmer pitched the fifth inning and allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks.
Seaman -- 0; 4; 5; 2; 5; -- 16; 15; 2
Emporia -- 0; 2; 1; 0; 0; -- 3; 3; 5
Seaman 16, Emporia 2 (Game 2)
Emporia’s offense was similarly stultified in the second game of the doubleheader as it pushed across two runs on five hits while striking out 12 times in 24 at-bats.
Kaidyn Williams had the lone multi-hit game of the day for Emporia with two in game two. Kirmer, Geitz and Vance Kinsey each had one in the nightcap. Williams and Kinsey each drove in a run.
Williams started and pitched four innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits while striking out three and walking five. Kinsey threw the final two innings and gave up nine runs (four earned) on five hits with five walks.
Seaman -- 2; 0; 2; 3; 0; 9; -- 16; 12; 3
Emporia -- 0; 0; 1; 1; 0; 0; -- 2; 5; 5
The Spartans are now 5-7 on the year. They will head out on the road to take on Washburn Rural Friday.
