John Lorenzo Rodriguez, Sr. of
Emporia died on Friday, May 15,
2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in
Topeka. He was 78.
John was born on September 1,
1941 in Emporia, Kansas the son of
Lorenzo and Sofia Torres Rodriguez.
He married Maria E. Gaspar on June
6, 1964 in Emporia, Kansas. She
survives at the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Maria E.
Rodriguez of Emporia; sons, John L. (Maria) Rodriguez
Jr. of Bel Aire, Kansas, and Eric Rodriguez of Emporia;
daughters, Suzette (Eddie) Rodriguez Foster of
Wichita, and Kristine (Christopher) Bates of Emporia;
grandchildren, Megan Rodriguez, Christopher Rodriguez,
Michael Tejeda, Alexis Rodriguez, Alejandro Tejeda,
Allanette Rodriguez, Hope Rodriguez, Isabella Bates, Isaac
Bates, and Xavier Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Maria
Lies, Emma Lies, MaKenley Stevens, and Adrian Ibarra;
brothers, Raymond (Barbara) Rodriguez of Emporia, and
Manuel (Lawana) Rodriguez of Raytown, Missouri; sisterin-
laws, Janet Rodriguez, Mary Rodriguez, and Janice
Rodriguez all of Emporia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and
Sofia Rodriguez; brothers, Victor Rodriguez, Andrew
Rodriguez, and Gabriel Rodriguez; sisters, Esperanza
Rodriguez, and Monica Rodriguez.
John worked for over 25 years at I.B.P. before retiring.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He always had a smile and no one was a stranger to him.
He welcomed everyone into his home like you were part
of his family. His life was dedicated to the lord he prayed
the rosary daily and for anyone that needed prayer he
would pray with them or for them. John had a passion for
music, he played in his high school band all through his
high school years, he played the saxophone in the family
band La Raza. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic
Church.
Cremation is planned with a Mass of Christian burial
at a later date with burial at Sacred Heart Catholic
Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to St. Jude
Children Research and Sacred Heart Church can be sent
to the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at
