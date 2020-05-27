JOHN LORENZO RODRIGUEZ SR.

John Lorenzo Rodriguez, Sr. of

Emporia died on Friday, May 15,

2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in

Topeka. He was 78.

John was born on September 1,

1941 in Emporia, Kansas the son of

Lorenzo and Sofia Torres Rodriguez.

He married Maria E. Gaspar on June

6, 1964 in Emporia, Kansas. She

survives at the home.

Surviving family members include: wife, Maria E.

Rodriguez of Emporia; sons, John L. (Maria) Rodriguez

Jr. of Bel Aire, Kansas, and Eric Rodriguez of Emporia;

daughters, Suzette (Eddie) Rodriguez Foster of

Wichita, and Kristine (Christopher) Bates of Emporia;

grandchildren, Megan Rodriguez, Christopher Rodriguez,

Michael Tejeda, Alexis Rodriguez, Alejandro Tejeda,

Allanette Rodriguez, Hope Rodriguez, Isabella Bates, Isaac

Bates, and Xavier Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Maria

Lies, Emma Lies, MaKenley Stevens, and Adrian Ibarra;

brothers, Raymond (Barbara) Rodriguez of Emporia, and

Manuel (Lawana) Rodriguez of Raytown, Missouri; sisterin-

laws, Janet Rodriguez, Mary Rodriguez, and Janice

Rodriguez all of Emporia.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and

Sofia Rodriguez; brothers, Victor Rodriguez, Andrew

Rodriguez, and Gabriel Rodriguez; sisters, Esperanza

Rodriguez, and Monica Rodriguez.

John worked for over 25 years at I.B.P. before retiring.

John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He always had a smile and no one was a stranger to him.

He welcomed everyone into his home like you were part

of his family. His life was dedicated to the lord he prayed

the rosary daily and for anyone that needed prayer he

would pray with them or for them. John had a passion for

music, he played in his high school band all through his

high school years, he played the saxophone in the family

band La Raza. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic

Church.

Cremation is planned with a Mass of Christian burial

at a later date with burial at Sacred Heart Catholic

Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to St. Jude

Children Research and Sacred Heart Church can be sent

to the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at

robertsblue.com.

