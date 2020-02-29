Sarah (Farrell) and David Nichols of Bonner Springs are the parents of a son, Westley David Nichols, born Feb. 14 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Grandparents are Dan and Brenda Nichols of Emporia; and Edward and Lorna Farrell of Axtell.
Great-grandparents are Naomi Nichols of Emporia; Stan Brown of Topeka; Kenneth Cain of Marysville; and Edward Nichols, Carol Brown, Irene Cain, Lawrence Volle, and George and LaVonne Farrell, all deceased.
