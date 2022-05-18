New boundary lines for Kansas congressional districts and legislative seats were ruled valid Wednesday by the Kansas Supreme Court.
Barring an appeal in federal courts, this will mean a new congressional district for Chase and Lyon Counties. The state legislature shifted them from the “Big First” district, represented by Rep. Tracey Mann, into the Second District represented by Rep. Jake LaTurner.
Emporia had been part of the Big First district since the 1990s. Before that, it was in the Fifth District. That district disappeared when Kansas lost a seat in Congress due to a declining population.
The Republican-controlled legislature developed the new map. Democrats challenged it on several grounds, primarily arguing Wyandotte County should not be divided into different districts. Supporters said it was required due to a shifting population in the Kansas City area.
At the state level, Wednesday's ruling means Chase County will change House districts while Lyon County will be divided into three.
Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia, will have a smaller District 60. It will include most of Emporia, as well as Americus.
Most of Lyon County will be in an expanded District 76, under Rep. Eric Smith, R- Burlington.
But the southwest corner now will be in District 13, currently served by Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha. That district will include Chase County as well.
State Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, still will have Lyon County in his District 17. That district will lose parts of Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee Counties, but include all of Geary and Morris Counties, including Fort Riley.
Chase County's new state senator will be Sen. Michael Fagg, R-El Dorado, in District 14.
The state supreme court ruling came two weeks before the filing deadline for the Kansas Primary.
As of Wednesday morning, no one had filed for the congressional seat currently held by LaTurner. Schreiber and Newland have filed reelection papers. Schreiber has a Democratic challenger in retired Emporia pastor Mic McGuire.
The next election for state senators will occur in 2024.
