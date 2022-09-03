There’s just one more day of competition left at the PDGA World Championships and tournament director Doug Bjerkaas couldn’t be happier with the event.
“The tightness at the top of each division is fantastic,” he said. “No one is running away with this tournament.”
Bjerkaas said Emporia’s courses were “playing really well” and many returning players had commented on how different it is to throw in August and September, rather than the spring.
“We don’t have 30 mile per hour winds and a chance of rain everyday,” he said with a chuckle. “They are just having a great time and they’re putting on a show. The fans both online and here on the course are getting an amazing experience.”
One of the highlights has been the newly redesigned Supreme 18 course at Jones Park. The new course had been unveiled during April’s Dynamic Discs Open.
“We’ve had a lot of great comments on it,” Bjerkaas said. “We made a few tweaks to the course since the Dynamic Discs Open and those have been extremely well received. It’s a night and day difference when you’re playing disc golf when there’s a 5 - 10 mile per hour breeze and there’s no precipitation, and when you’re playing it when there’s a 40 mph wind gust and you’ve got some rain. Even though it’s the same course, you can’t compare the two. You have to play them completely differently.”
Another highlight has been performances by Team Dynamic Discs throwers. As of Friday, Ricky Wysocki was just a few strokes short of the lead and Chris Clemons was “killing it.”
“On the men’s side we’ve got some great, great folks up there,” Bjerkaas said. “Then on the FPO (female professional open) side, Valerie Monaghan is in the top 10, Holyn Handley is in the top 10.”
Latitude 64’s Kristan Tattar was also playing well.
“We’ve got a lot of representation on both leaderboards and we couldn’t be more happy with that,” Bjerkaas said.
But for Bjerkaas, perhaps the biggest boon is that it’s all happening in Emporia.
“It is really special that Kansas gets to be the site of the Super Bowl of disc golf this week,” he said. “Someone’s legacy will either start or it will continue. This will be the cherry on the top of both an MPO and FPO competitor, and it’s going to change their life one way or another. And it’s all happening in Emporia.”
Today’s final round is held from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Emporia Country Club. To purchase a Saturday spectator pass, or watch the competition online, visit https://www.pdga.com/2022proworlds.
