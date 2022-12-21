The Emporia City Commission approved a resolution to establish a homelessness taskforce with a goal to find workable solutions for the community, Wednesday morning.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman was appointed as the commissioner liaison for the taskforce. She had challenged the commission to tackle the issue following the city's approval of an "unlawful camping" ordinance on Nov. 17.
"I am really pleased, and I thank my colleagues for moving this issue forward," Brinkman said after the meeting. "I think my first hope is that we get started right away."
City attorney Christina Montgomery said the taskforce would be charged with “developing recommendations to address homelessness” within the city. An interim report would be submitted to the commission by April 15, with final recommendations due by June 30.
"The timeline is short, and part of that is because the commission would like to come back somewhere around the time the [unlawful camping] ordinance sunsets," Brinkman said.
She said she believes the ordinance helped spur the taskforce's creation, though she's glad that was the impetus and not a tragedy. Brinkman said the first thing the new taskforce will need to determine is the full scope of homelessness within the city of Emporia.
"When folks are unhoused, that can be very difficult information to gather accurately," Brinkman said, adding that she was confident the taskforce will include passionate and engaged members interested in moving forward.
Aside from Brinkman as the commissioner liaison, each city commissioner will also put forth a name of someone they would like to see on the taskforce. Those names will be submitted to City Manager Trey Cocking by the first of the year. Cocking will also appoint “appropriate staff” to assist.
Brinkman said this is a "great step in the right direction," though she does not believe there is a true "cure all" when it comes to homelessness.
Commissioners also approved two engineering service agreements for separate housing developments. The first agreement with BG Engineering will provide engineering services for the final design of public improvements for the Kretsinger subdivision, with a $252,800 engineering fee.
According to special projects consultant Jim Witt, the agreement will include improvements to streets, alleys, water and sewer lines, drainage and a sewage lift station. He said the development will bring 1,200 square-foot homes at an estimated $225,000 price range, though supply chain issues and inflation could drive costs higher.
The second agreement was with Kaw Valley Engineering for the Mahtropolis development. The agreement cost of $57,761.53 will provide the same engineering services for that development.
City engineer Jim Ubert and Witt said both engineering firms had been selected prior to city involvement.
In other business, the commission approved a $74,790 contract with Client First Technology Consulting for ERP software selection. Finance director Janet Harrouff said the city's current interface is outdated and causing productivity issues.
Commissioners then discussed the signing of a joint legislative statement for Emporia and Lyon County area list of partners curated by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce's Government Matters Committee. Due to a lack of information of what exactly they would be signing, commissioners declined to sign the statement at this time, with the understanding that they may miss the deadline altogether.
The city will send a separate legislative statement.
Commissioners also:
Discussed board appointments, which will be formalized at the next meeting in January.
Approved the 2023 maintenance agreement with Emporia Public Library.
Approved replacement of the library's entrance.
