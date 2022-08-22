Ronald D. Wessel, rural Emporia, passed away at his home on Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the age of 81.
Ronald Dean Wessel was born in Holton, Kansas on August 31, 1940, the son of Henry Dietrich and Esther Elvira (Williams) Wessel. Ronald and Charlotte Ann Olsen were united in marriage in Council Grove, Kansas on November 6, 1960. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Rhonda (Eric) Atkinson, Alma, KS, Tammy (Jackie) McHargue, Gatesville, TX, Brenda Wessel, and Ginger Wessel, both of Emporia; as well as granddaughter, Tara Ann (Cole) Lovorn, Gatesville, TX and great-granddaughter, expected in November, Zella Ann. His brother, Henry Wessel, Council Grove, KS and sisters, Nadine Russell, Topeka, KS and Ella Mae Kieffer, New Mexico, also survive. His parents, and sister, Maxine Soule, passed away earlier.
He loved his family, nieces and nephews, the railroad crews, 4-H kids, being outdoors in the Flint Hills with his cattle, and the time at the lake with family.
Mr. Wessel was a Conductor with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway for 43 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia. He was Lyon County Sheep Superintendent, 4-H Volunteer, and the driver for 4-H Judging Team national contests.
Funeral Services will be conducted in the chapel of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Gene Huston. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, south of Emporia.
Memorials have been established with the Sertoma Miniature Train at Soden’s Grove or Lyon County 4-H, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.