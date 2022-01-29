Special to The Gazette
Submissions open Feb. 10 for ‘Arterial Ink Volume II,’ an anthology of fiction, non-fiction and poetry relating to the legacy of William Allen White.
The annual publication was established and is supported by the William Allen White Community Partnership board as a fundraiser for the operation of Red Rocks, White’s home in Emporia.
William Allen White was a Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper publisher, author, reformer, and presidential advisor. For 50 years, from the 1890s to the 1940s, he was the best-known and most quoted small town newspaperman in America. White’s editorials and personal advice to five presidents shaped American history in the 20th century.
Submissions must relate to William Allen White, whether literal, imaginary or metaphorical and must not exceed 3,000 words. Winners in each genre will be published in the book and authors will have the opportunity to deliver a reading from it at William Allen White Legacy Day in Emporia on Oct. 2. The competition is open to all writers ages 18 and over regardless of geographical location.
For guidelines and submission information visit: www.reddirtpress.com Submissions close May 10.
