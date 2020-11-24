With many unable to gather with family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of local women have organized another free Thanksgiving meal for the community.
From noon - 2 p.m. Thursday, a full Thanksgiving meal will be available via drive-thru at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2313 Graphic Arts Rd.
The meal is a traditional Thanksgiving spread including turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey gravy and a variety of pies.
Genai Swartz, who helped organize the event, said the idea for the meal was born out of the "Spread Kindness and Love-Emporia Area" Facebook group. The group encourages members to "sprinkle" each other with random acts of kindness.
She and Kelly Noller started talking about making one big meal with the intention of delivering it to a few people.
"I started thinking, 'Well, what if we started to get some donations going? I could buy whatever else we need after the donations and kind of make it a huge thing,'" Swartz said.
The meal began to take shape.
And, what started as a meal serving 20 people has exploded into more than 200.
Swartz reached out to a few different places to hold the meal, but because it was a holiday, kept coming up short. Then, Alaska Turner, who was donating some turkeys for the meal, also offered use of the LDS Church building.
"I was kind of freaking out because we didn't have a place for it but now we get to use her church," Swartz said.
She said it's been really "magical" how people have responded to the meal. As she was shopping for items the other day and talking with the cashier, someone overheard her.
"I was telling the cashier about it and I guess the lady in another line heard me talking about it and she walked up and handed me $100," Swartz said. "She was like, 'What you're doing is so wonderful, put this toward your cause.'"
Because it's been a hard year for so many, she said it was important for the group to offer delivery to those who can't afford the gas or don't have the means to get to the church.
Deliveries are being made by volunteers and can be arranged by messaging Swartz on Facebook or by calling or texting her at 417-894-3987.
Just let her know how many people are in the family and the address, she said.
Those interested in helping deliver meals or donating, can also text or call Swartz at the same number.
(1) comment
WE need more people like this in these most difficult times. Thank you!
