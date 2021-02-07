The Madison boys took advantage of a hot shooting night to dismantle Northern Heights 67-33 in Allen on Friday night.
The Bulldogs shot 54% from the floor (26 of 48) while holding the Wildcats to just 33% (12 of 36).
“We were executing our offense well,” said Madison head coach Brett Dannels. “We were getting good passes, getting good looks. When you get those opportunities and you get high percentage shots, it gives you a pretty good success rate.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-3 lead four and a half minutes into the contest and built that margin up to 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and 32-17 at halftime.
“We came out and got our offense going early and well,” Dannels said. “We played solid defense.”
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs were “on fire”, according to Dannels, outscoring the Wildcats 30-8 and shooting 67% (12 of 18) to stretch the lead to 62-25.
Drew Stutesman led Madison with 17 points, while Ryan Wolgram and Kelton Buettner each scored 12 points.
“Ryan, he’s getting back on the points and he’s done a great job of running our offense,” Dannels said. “He’s making some smart decisions, getting the ball to the open guy. He leads the team in assists with that. [Friday] night, he had the opportunity to get good looks at the basket and he executed on those.
“Kelton Buettner, he’s come back. He missed a few games there, but he’s come back and he’s just had a new attitude. He’s attacking the rim and he’s looking to score the ball. When it’s not there and he draws the double team, he’s [helping] out those guys on the perimeter and giving them opportunities to shoot. He’s playing really well.”
Dannels said he was proud of the team after Friday night’s win, but that they need to stay focused on the tasks still ahead of them this season.
“You can enjoy a win like we had tonight, but I told the guys after the game that we have to keep getting better,” he said. “We can’t be satisfied with where we’re at. Defensively, we’re playing pretty good, but we can always hustle a little more. On the offensive end, tonight we executed, but look, you’ve got to do that against really, really good teams, like the Olpes and the Lebos and the Burlingames. When we can figure that out and execute, shoot well from the field against those teams, we’ll give ourselves a good chance to make a deep run into the postseason.”
The Bulldogs improved to 13-3 on the season and now look ahead to polishing up their performance before hosting sub-state with the aforementioned Olpe, Lebo and Burlingame in a few weeks.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats fell to 0-12. Northern Heights head coach Jacob Lang attributed many of his team’s struggles this season to shot selection.
“We’re still not taking great shots,” Lang said. “We just let teams speed us up and we’ve got to see the court better. We’ve got to see the open guy quicker. We’re dribbling into the help instead of just, if we take one less dribble, we’ve got guys open. It’s just a matter of experience and playing together and all those things. We’ll get there. It’s just going to take some time.”
Lang said that, even with the loss, he saw positive effort from some of his players on the floor.
“Braden Heins was frustrated in the first half with what he did on offense, but defensively he played his tail off, he guarded every position on the floor,” Lang said. “Our guards played hard, played well. Darrett King always gives everything he’s got, plays really hard. Hunter Plankington, those two seniors really just bust their tails. I’m pleased with a lot of the effort. Now we’ve just got to get back to work. It’s kind of the name of the game.”
MADISON — 19; 13; 30; 15; — 67
NORTHERN HEIGHTS — 7; 10; 8; 8; — 33
Madison — Wolgram (12, 4-9), Buetter (12, 5-8,), Harrison (9, 3-4), Bro. Rayburn (6, 2-4), Miser (5, 2-2), Engle (3, 1-4), Foltz (2, 1-1), Turner (1, 0-0), Dannels (0, 0-3), (Isch, 0, 0-1), Bra. Rayburn (0, 0-3).
Northern Heights — Heins (10, 3-6), Campbell (9, 3-8), Plankington (5, 2-3), Ryberg (4, 2-3), Burton (2, 1-1), Pringle (2, 1-4), Massey (1, 0-2), Woodrow (0, 0-4), Ball (0, 0-1).
