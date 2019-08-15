Roberta “Bertie” Jean (Keas) Decker died Thursday August 8, 2019. She was 90.
She was a Home Economics Agent in Coffey County and worked as a church secretary.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Northside Christian Church in Kansas City, Missouri. Terrace Park Funeral Home in Kansas City has the arrangements.
