An Emporia woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle crash west of Hartford Thursday afternoon.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jody Meyers, 92-year-old Lola Collinge was driving east in the 1500 block of Road 100 around 1:10 p.m. when she lost control of her 2009 Toyota Camry, struck a metal pipe fence and overturned the vehicle.
The vehicle was upside down in the south ditch when emergency crews arrived.
Collinge was transported to Newman Regional Health for possible injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Meyers said the sheriff's office is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.