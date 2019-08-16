In Garin Higgins’ 14 years at Emporia State, he’s always sought a strong receiving corps for his quarterbacks.
This fall, there are plenty of options out on the field, though the names are anything but written down in ink.
After losing 89 percent of last year’s 3,121 receiving yards and 29 of 30 touchdowns, auditions are open across the board.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces over there at the skill positions,” Higgins said. “We’re trying to find the best quarterback, we’re trying to find the best group of receivers and I don’t know who those people are right now, but that’s why you’ve got camp.”
The only returner to have found the end zone last year is sophomore Cole Schumacker, who established himself late, finishing his first campaign with nine grabs and 112 yards.
Among the other likely suitors for targets are former Topeka High standout Corey Thomas, senior Seth Surface, junior Travon Jones and redshirt freshmen Wil Amos and Dexton Swinehart. Junior transfer J.T. Mackey and several incoming freshmen will also get looks.
Amongst the list, athleticism itself is a given. It will take more than that to catch the coaches’ eyes however.
“I know from the receiver position, we’ve got to get more consistent in catching the football,” Higgins said. “That’s one thing we’ve always had ... that group for us has always been a position that — they’re going to make great catches and big-time plays. (We) definitely want that, but at the end of the day, you’ve also got to be able to make the routine catch.”
The vets among the group, including Thomas, cite their predecessors as good examples of how to maintain that level of execution.
“It’ll be my second year playing, but my third year here,” he said. “I’ve learned from great people. Those guys were really talented, but the thing that I really learned from them is their mental toughness, late in games, like (Jordan Reed) scoring on that last drive to win the (Corsicana Bowl). Those are things that are going to get us to the top of the MIAA.
“We’re young, but we learned from great people. We’ve been here now, we’re considered veterans, so we’re ready.”
Those newly appointed veterans still are approaching camp with a sense of proving themselves.
“There’s a hunger across the board to prove some things,” receivers coach Cayden Cochran said. “A lot of them have been patiently waiting for their opportunities. I think it’s a collective hunger as far as — we’re inexperienced, it’s going to take every single guy in this group to be on the same level of focus and commitment and playmaking ability.
“More than anything, they’re workers. A lot of these guys you’ve got to tell to go inside after ... practice. There’ll be two or three guys who sneak out (on the field) at 3 o’clock (in the heat) trying to catch balls. Hey guys, yeah, go catch balls, but go catch them in the gym. Go catch them in the locker room, in the weight room. They love working. That’s the standard — before you do anything, you’ve got to be able to show and prove you can work at a consistent level.”
That consistency will also be a challenge, especially in the early weeks of camp, as the Hornets are also looking to fill the vacant starting quarterback job. Dalton Cowan is largely perceived as the favorite, but Braden Gleason, Pat Briningstool and Ethan Anderson are also getting plenty of reps in camp.
“The main thing we’re looking for — because everybody’s so new at wide receiver and inexperienced — is effort and understanding what we’re doing from a mental standpoint,” Cochran said.
How that effort will translate remains to be seen, but with nothing given, there will be plenty of chances for emerging talent to take hold of a job.
“We’re all hungry,” Thomas said. “It was a very deep receiving corps last year, so we’re all very hungry, fresh, healthy, ready to go.”
