LAWRENCE - Dennis L. Privat, 70, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Lawrence.
Dennis Lynn Privat was born August 6, 1949 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Glen and Erma (St. Clair) Privat. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1967. He later got a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Emporia State University.
He was united in marriage to Christine Nina Andre August 23, 1969 in Emporia. To this union four sons were born, Shawn, Brent, Todd and Travis.
Dennis had worked at KVOE Radio in Emporia and later as a mail carrier.
He will be forever remembered by his sons, Shawn (Amy) Privat of Olathe, Brent Privat of Gardner, Todd (Ann) Privat of Germantown, Wisconsin and Travis Privat of Lawrence; nine grandchildren, Alexandra, Piper, Brooke, Delaney, Kyle, Lacy, Wyatt, Carter and Cade and three step-grandchildren, Leah, Jack and Isla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christine; a sister, Karen Kay Privat and a brother, Larry D. Privat.
Denny was an avid Jayhawk fan and was very proud that all four of his boys graduated from the University of Kansas. The only thing that surpassed his love of Kansas Athletics was his grandchildren’s activities. His patience, warmth and humor will be deeply missed by all those he leaves behind.
Private services will be held. A Public Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 26, 2020 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Social distancing will be strongly encouraged. Memorial contributions can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kansas. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
