SOS, Inc. has received a $30,000 grant from the ONE Gas Foundation.
Kansas Gas Service, a division of ONE Gas, Inc., made the announcement Tuesday morning.
According to a written release from Kansas Gas Service, the grant will help support the nonprofit organization’s ongoing Stronger Together Campaign, which is designed to enhance services to those affected by sexual and domestic violence, child abuse and neglect.
“We are most grateful for the support of Kansas Gas Service, a true community partner and key contributor to the Stronger Together Campaign,” said SOS Executive Director Connie Cahoone. “Their generosity will make a difference in thousands of victims’ lives for years to come.”
SOS provides an emergency shelter, victim advocacy services and a variety of prevention and education programs. Funds raised through the Stronger Together Campaign will allow consolidation of services in one centrally located facility, providing easier access and increased security.
“We recognize the rise of instances of domestic violence throughout the pandemic and the strain it has placed on agencies like SOS,” said Lindsay Freeman, regional community relations manager for Kansas Gas Service. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to help build stronger communities where we operate and where our employees live and work.”
SOS serves six Kansas counties: Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris and Osage.
