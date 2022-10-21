The City of Emporia is now accepting applications for The White Memorial Park.
The park, located at 525 Merchant Street (the southwest corner of Merchant Street and West 6th Ave.), was recently added to the city surplus in early October.
"The city received a request to sell the park," city communications manager Christine Johnson said in a press release. "The process now dictates that the city open an application process. The commission will then decide if there is a greater community benefit to selling the property versus maintaining the property as a city owned and maintained park."
Anyone interested in purchasing the park should have their applications turned in to the City Manager's office by noon on Nov. 22.
According to Johnson, the community will also receive a chance to provide feedback on the applications after the Commission has received the bids.
To download an application, go to emporiakansas.gov/files/WHITE%MEMORIAL%PARK%APPLICATION.pdf
For questions, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (620) 343-4250.
This article has been updated to reflect additional information provided by The City of Emporia.
