Emporia schools are feeling the strain of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the county. With active case numbers increasing rapidly, the schools are attempting to plan for the future.
Friday evening, Emporia Public Schools, updated parents with information from Public Health and urged them to be prepared for the possibility of canceled classes due to COVID-19.
“We would like to take this opportunity to encourage families to be prepared in the event that we may need to have non-school days this semester in an attempt to further slow the spread of the pandemic,” the statement said. “Please be patient as we continue to navigate the challenge or COVID-19.”
Schools across the state are facing similar challenges. With large numbers of staff members sick with COVID-19 or quarantined it is becoming difficult to keep classrooms staffed appropriately. With a low number of substitute teachers available the only option is to cancel classes.
Additionally, even if a teacher is present but large numbers of students are absent it can lead to stall or paused lessons. When the majority of a class is absent, it isn’t conducive to the introduction of new learning.
The surge is also proving to be a challenge for school nurses. In the update from Emporia Public Schools, it was noted how the strain on nursing staff will impact how cases are tracked.
“It is also important to note that, due to the increased number of cases in our schools, if time permits, the nursing staff will conduct contact tracing within our classrooms, however, if there is not time, the more high-risk contacts will take priority,” the release said. “Due to the point of the pandemic where we are at currently, everyone should consider themselves a close contact. It is important that everyone is diligent in monitoring their symptoms.”
Ways students, staff and community members can assist the district in managing case numbers include:
F Wearing a mask at all times inside district buildings
F Maintaining social distancing when possible when attending school events
F Spectate online if you have symptoms
F Stay home if you are sick
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is tracking the number of positive cases of COVID in students among each school district in the state. As of Friday, USD 253 had 88 students positive for COVID. This does not include any student who was tested using a home COVID test. USD 252 had 13 students and USD 251 had five students who tested positive. KDHE does not track the number of staff who have tested positive and they do not track quarantine numbers.
Emporia Public Schools notified parents that Lyon County Public Health has notifed them that, effective immediately, students or those 12 years and older are required to have their booster, if eligible, to be considered fully vaccinated. If it has been more than six months since receiving the second dose in their primary COVID-19 series, they are eligible for their booster. If students had the second dose of their primary COVID-19 series less than six months ago they are still considered fully vaccinated.
Those in need of a booster shot or those wanting to schedule the vaccine series are encouraged to contact Flint Hills Community Health Center at 620-342-4864 Opt.3.
As of Friday, Jan. 14, Lyon County Public Health is reporting 683 active cases of COVID-19 with nine current hospitalizations.
