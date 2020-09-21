Special to The Gazette
The 7th Annual Emporia Area Match Day, hosted by the Emporia Community Foundation (ECF), will be Nov. 16. However, this year donors will be asked to do their contributions online.
With the current COVID-19 situation, the traditional in-person event at the Flinthills Mall will be moved online to ensure the safety of all those involved.
Two years ago, the ECF added online giving as an additional method for donors to support their favorite organizations.
“Match Day is the ECF’s gift to the community as all donations are passed on to the participating organizations,” Kay Lauer, ECF President and Match Day Chair, said. “As a Board we are excited that we have online giving in place so the groups and donors can remain in a safe environment.”
Donors will go to emporiamatchday.com to find individual pages for each group, and then complete the form online to donate. Donors will be able to donate to one or several organizations — or all 23 groups if they want. ECF volunteers and staff will also accept drive thru donations at the ECF office from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. the day of the event for those who don’t have access to the internet.
The check presentation will be on national Giving Day, set for Dec. 1. Final totals for the participating organizations include individual’s donations with their share from the six Matching Sponsors.
The 23 charitable organizations participating in this year’s event will be:
C4 Food Pantry (Chase County Care & Compassion, Inc.)
Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow
Camp Alexander
Keep It a Safe Summer Taskforce
Chase Children’s Fund
Lyon County Crime Stoppers, Inc.
Chase County Historical Society & Museum
Main Street Mommas
Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity
Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards, Inc.
Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills
NLC Youth Association
Emporia Eastside Community Group
Pioneer Bluffs
Emporia Municipal Band
Team Schnak Strong Fund
Emporia Sertoma Club Miniature Train
Twin Rivers Junior Shooting Sports
FEAS (Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter)
Wade Barrett Memorial Fund
Food for Students
William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc.
Friends of the Emporia Public Library
ECF Fund for the Future (not included in the match funds)
