Judge Jeffry Larson pushed off a request to consolidate the cases of two suspects in the Sept. 6, 2017 murder of Jesus Avila Wednesday morning in Lyon County District Court.
The state requested that Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde and Armando Nunez be tried together due to the “numerous witnesses” tied to the case.
Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, and Nunez, 20, along with Alan Alanis, 19, and Jovan Pecina, 22, — all of Emporia — and Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., are each facing multiple counts related to the murder of 19-year-old Avila.
Each suspect is facing six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a Law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Prosecutors said it would be difficult to coordinate separate hearings with that many witnesses.
Larson said he was unable to make the ruling on consolidation because Judge Lee Fowler is the presiding judge on the Nunez case. The state indicated a request would be filed with Fowler on the matter.
Cornejo-Campoverde’s counsel, Frederick Meier, said he had no real objections to the consolidation on the case. He said he had submitted a request for a hearing on a bond reduction, for which a hearing has been set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Cornejo-Campoverde is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 8, 9 and 10 with Judge Larson.
