The USD 251 Board of Education approved a new points-based discipline system, Wednesday, in a move that Superintendent Bob Blair believes will encourage a district-wide shift toward more positive relationships between students and staff overall.
The new system is part of updates made to both the NLC Elementary and Northern Heights High School Student Handbooks.
Blair said the points-based system is something he used in previous districts as a principal and superintendent and "worked very well" in his experience.
"We've got great kids in this district, don't get me wrong, but there's always room for improvement," he said. "We want our kids to be successful here, but we also want kids to be successful when they go out into the real world and post-secondary."
The system works by giving points for disciplinary infractions. The number of points issued to a student — and the punishment that goes along with it — will vary based on the severity of the infraction.
"Those points accumulate ... and will have progress consequences over time," Blair said, noting that an out of school suspension would be the max penalty associated with the system.
When asked if there were any checks and balances in regard to concerns of teacher or staff conduct related to students, he said the goal is to bring consistency to the disciplinary system across the district. Blair said he could not comment on any specific situations related to the issue.
"We want to make sure that everyone is treated fairly and consistently, which is the goal of the system," he said.
Blair said the handbook updates were not made in response to any specific incident, but rather out of a necessity to clean up some sections and add verbiage in other areas.
The goal for the system, he said, is consistent with the goals set forth by the district's updated strategic plan. Site Council members Holly French and Tony and Dora Hines said the plan stressed the importance of keeping students first, building relationships, retaining staff and getting the community involved.
The board also approved the updated Return to School Plan, which discontinues most of the district's COVID-19 safety guidelines including temperature checks, makes masks or face coverings optional and suggests 3-feet of social distancing when possible to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The district's committee did keep some guidelines in place including disinfecting desks in K-5 classrooms once a day and in 6-12 classrooms between each class. The library will also be disinfected between each class.
Visitors and outside groups will again be allowed to use school facilities, and will be allowed to enter after passing a brief health screening.
The board also heard updates from architect Ben Moore on the preschool building project.
Moore presented plans to board members and explained that material costs could change the scope of some parts of the construction, such as using epoxy flooring in some areas of the building rather than carpeting.
Moore believes the project will be ready to put out for bids by the end of August.
The board also:
- Approved the 2021-22 negotiated agreement
- Approved the 2021-22 classified salary schedule
- Hired Lea Hanlin as the athletic director
- Approved the 2020-21 republished general fund budget
(1) comment
Won't this turn "discipline" into a game? It sounds like students get to have multiple infractions until they meet a threshold that results in a punishment.
If there's no consequence directly tied to a behavior then it isn't discipline. How is that preparing students for the adult world? It sounds like the inmates are running the prison.
