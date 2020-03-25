On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health issued at “stay-at-home” order that went into effect at midnight today and will continue until April 25. Because of this, the Emporia Animal Shelter and Humane Society of the Flint Hills will be making the following modifications.
• Emporia Animal Shelter will not be doing any adoption appointments until the order is lifted.
• The public will still be able to claim and pick up their stray animals from the shelter. Please call ahead and schedule a time to pick them up.
• Anyone scheduled to volunteer at the shelter is advised to not come, to protect not only staff, but themselves and the rest of the public.
• The Humane Society’s office will be closed and will only be available by email or Facebook.
"We are doing this to follow the order as best we can while still providing the same level of care to the animals in our care," read a statement from Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Caitlin Flood. "To help the community see what animals have been brought into the shelter during this time, we will be posting the photos regularly on our Facebook page. So please check there if your animal goes missing during this time.
"We understand that this is a stressful time, we would like to thank Lyon County and Emporia for their patience as we do our best to continue to serve you as best we can during this time."
• Emporia Animal Shelter Phone – 620-340-6345
• Emporia Animal Shelter Email – emporiakansasanimalshelter@gmail.com
• Humane Society Email – director@humanesocietyflinthills.org
