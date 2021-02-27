PITTSBURG — Emporia State completed the season sweep of Pittsburg State with a 78-57 win on Thursday night in Pittsburg, Kan. With the win the Hornets move into a four way tie for sixth in the MIAA with one game remaining.
The Gorillas had a 7-5 lead with 14:51 left in the first half. Gage McGuire tied the game with a jumper at the 14:39 mark and Dallas Bailey gave the Hornets the lead for good on a three-pointer with 13:14 left. Cameron Huefner pulled Pitt State within 14-11 with 10:49 left but the Hornets took control with a 9-0 run to go up 23-11 on Jumah'Ri Turner's three pointer with 8:54 remaining in the half. The lead would not get below double digits the rest of the night. Turner finished the first half with 19 points as the Hornets took a 42-27 lead to the locker room.
Pitt State closed to within 55-42 with 12:03 left in the game on a layup by Quentin Hardrict, Jr. They would not hit another field goal for almost 11 minutes. During that time they would stay close by hitting 11 of 17 free throws. Martin Vogts hit two free throws out of the final media time out to pull the Gorillas within 67-51. Emporia State scored the next nine points to take their biggest lead of the night at 76-51 with 1:49 left. The final four points of the run came from Jumah'Ri Turner at the free throw line following an intentional foul by Hardrict followed by technical on Vogts and Harrict along with Bailey for the Hornets. After the technical Emporia State was able to close out the 78-57 victory.
Jumah'Ri Turner had a game high 27 points and tied his career high with eight rebounds. Austin Downing added 22 points, with 15 coming in the second half. Dallas Bailey had a team high nine rebounds and chipped in eight points.
Emporia State will close out the regular season on Saturday at Washburn. Tip-off for the Topeka Edition of the Turnpike Tussle is set for 3 p.m. in Lee Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.