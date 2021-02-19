The Emporia boys lost a 60-54 overtime heartbreaker at Junction City Thursday night after leading all of the fourth quarter, save for the final nine seconds.
With a 51-49 advantage in the fourth quarter, the Spartans fouled the Blue Jays’ David Rowell with 15 seconds left, sending him to the line to shoot one-and-one. But Rowell missed the first, and Emporia’s Hunter Hines skied to collect the rebound.
However, Hines couldn’t find his feet and his body hit the deck. The ball, meanwhile, ended up in the hands of Blue Jay Chris Dixon, who found his avenue to the basket wide open to tie the game at 51-all with nine seconds on the clock.
The Spartans struggled to inbound the ball and used a timeout with 5.3 seconds left. The Blue Jays put up a full-court press after the timeout, but Emporia chucked the ball down the court to Hines, who had an opportunity at an off-balance 19-foot shot on the baseline.
The ball rimmed out and regulation ended with the score knotted at 51.
Junction City got the ball first in the four-minute overtime period and Blue Jay Howard Johnson drew an Emporia foul. Johnson buried both free throws, putting Junction City ahead for the first time since the third quarter.
According to Emporia head coach Beau Welch, that set the tone for the rest of the game.
“They got the ball first and went and scored, [so] we played from behind,” Welch said. “To be honest, the way the regulation ended, hopefully that didn’t take anything out of us. But I think it’s big in the overtime period when you get the ball first and you go score, I think that’s big. I thought we passed up a couple shots that we should have taken early in the overtime period. I think us getting down early and them controlling the tempo affected us. They slowed down, made our players guard them a little bit longer. They were in control then.”
The Blue Jays outscored the Spartans 9-3 during overtime to steal away the win.
Welch was frustrated with the loss because he felt like his team’s performance throughout regulation had been enough to win, but the game just slipped through their fingers at the end.
“I thought we played well considering the circumstances of not having a game for a week,” he said. “I really thought we came in and did everything we needed to do to win the game, but just couldn’t finish. … I thought tonight was one of our better games, to be honest with you. Had we been able to finish it and close it out, it would have been a great win for us because I thought we played well for the better part of the night.”
In past games, the Spartans have had difficulty in the third quarter, particularly last week when the third quarter cost them dearly in losses to Manhattan and Highland Park.
However, on Thursday, Welch was pleased with his team’s performance in the third period, during which it outscored Junction City 10-9 and held a 38-36 lead when it ended.
“We’ve been struggling to get through third quarters, but we got through the third quarter and I thought we had a good fourth quarter,” he said.
The game -- during which neither team held a lead larger than five points prior to the final 12 seconds of overtime -- was a contrast of playing styles between the two teams, as Junction City looked to race up and down the floor while Emporia preferred to slow the game down and limit possessions.
Welch said that wasn’t a plan put in place specifically for the Junction City game, but rather an expression of the team’s identity.
“That’s just who we are,” he said. “We are not a get-up-and-down-the-floor team. We’ve got to be a team that’s good in the half-court and get the shot we want every trip. If we get into track meets, we’re going to be in trouble.”
Senior Charles Snyder led the Spartans with 21 points, most of which came down low, while sophomore Parker Leeds chipped in 11.
The Spartans fell to 7-10 on the year while the Blue Jays improved to 8-9.
On Friday, the Spartans return home to take on Topeka West.
“It is what it is,” Welch said about playing consecutive nights. “It’s been a crazy year, but there’s no excuses. We’ve got to show up and play.”
EMPORIA -- 13; 15; 10; 13; 3; -- 54
JUNCTION CITY -- 12; 15; 9; 15; 9 -- 60
Emporia -- Snyder (21, 7-16), Leeds (11, 3-10), Gilpin (8, 2-5), Hines (6, 2-6), Kirmer (5, 1-3), Ortega (2, 1-3), Stewart (1, 0-0). FG: 16-43. 3-pt: 5-13. FT: 17-26. TO: 13.
Junction City -- FG: 23-46. 3-pt: 7-19. FT: 7-9. TO: 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.