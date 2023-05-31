Robert Jay Bock, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Wesley Towers, Hutchinson, KS. He was born May 5, 1937 in Manhattan, KS to Elmer Harvey and Christine Elaine (Ferguson) Bock.
Robert attended Emporia High School and graduated in 1955. In 1957, he met and married Marjorie Phillips. They later divorced in 1975. Robert worked as a sales representative for many years in the agriculture industry. He was a long time member of the Moose Lodge in Hutchinson, and was an elder at Park Place Christian Church. In 1990, Robert married Eva Galaviz, and she sadly passed away in 2016. On May 15, 2021, at the peak of COVID, he married Geri Vann. They spent two years together before she passed away in 2022.
Robert is also preceded by his parents, Elmer and Christine Bock; two daughters, Judy and Jody Bock; son, Edward Bock; sister, Doris Hoffman; two brothers, Jim and John Bock; and step-son, Richard “Rick” Hunt.
He is survived by three sons, Bradley (Denise) Bock of Salina, KS, Gary (Joyce) Bock of Manor, TX, and Christopher (Kathy) Bock of Greenville, SC; daughter-in-law, Kathy Bock-Ramskill; step-children, Debra, Patrick, Mark, and Jody Hunt; two sisters, Alice Goodwin and Nancy Jacob; four grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, and Dylan Mueller, and Skylar Bock; and four great grandchildren, Noah, Myleigh, Brooklyn, and Zady, and Holden Muller.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N Adams St, Hutchinson, KS 67502, with Pastor David Dubovich officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the church, and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.