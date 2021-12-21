Billy Earl “Poppa Billy” Collins, 89, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Diversicare in Council Grove, Kansas on Friday, December 17, 2021.
The son of Earl and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Catherine (Holland) Collins, he was born at Siloam Springs, Arkansas on May 23, 1932. He married Gayla Mae Reifsnyder in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 1958. She passed away July 20, 1996. He later shared life with his loving companion Kathleen Ross.
Surviving family members include sons, Timothy Earl Collins of Topeka, KS; daughters, Tammie Mae Kinsey of Olpe, KS and Belinda Sue Carter of Americus, KS; step-son, Michael Ross of Americus, KS; brother, Delmar Collins, Siloam Springs, AR, grandchildren, Vincent Kinsey, Christopher Wedel, Matthew Wedel, Dakota Lynn Hamlin, Tyler Ross, Aaron Ross, Amber Collins, Faith Collins, Hunter Collins, great-grandchildren, Vance, Landree, Kodie, Talin, and Brenleigh Kinsey; Colin, Dean and Chase Ryann Wedel; Rowan Hamlin; Rick Lee and Tyler John Parnell. He was preceded in death by his parents, his spouses, brother, Leroy Collins, sisters, Pauline Long, Vera Carnes, & Ella Mae Thurman and grandchildren, Teresa Parnell and Lisa Collins.
He was employed with Didde Glaser, Emporia from 1962 until retirement in 1987. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion, Emporia. He was also a member of the Eagle Creek Saddle Club and the Eagles Auxiliary.
Funeral Services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, KS on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening, December 27, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Memorial is with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
