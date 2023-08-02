Guadalupe “Lupe” Marie Pacheco, 89, of Ottawa, KS passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at Overland Park Medical Center, Overland Park, KS. She was born February 23, 1934 in Kansas City, KS the daughter of Pasqual and Louisa (Gutierrez) Madrigal. She attended Clara Barton Elementary School, an all Mexican American School in the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, KS. She attended St. John the Divine Catholic Church in Argentine and graduated from the Argentine High School with the Class of 1953. Lupe attended several Clara Barton and Argentine High School Class Reunions, celebrating her 70th this year.
On February 12, 1954, Lupe was united in marriage to Samuel Pacheco in Ottawa, KS. They shared sixty-eight years of marriage before the passing of her husband on September 22, 2022.
Lupe was a stay at home Mom and took up selling Avon after her youngest child started kindergarten. She did not drive, so she always walked her route. Diana remembers going with her on her route and at the end of her route, they would always end up downtown at the soda shop or dime store to get a treat or maybe a Barbie doll. Her grandchildren even experienced going with her to sell Avon. She always made the President’s Club to which you were required to sell a certain dollar amount every year to reach that goal. She recently quit selling Avon after 58 years. She later worked in the Sales Department at Mode O Day, a women’s clothing store in Ottawa, KS. After thirty-five years, Lupe retired from Wal-Mart in Ottawa, KS and was recognized for her years of service at the Home Office in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Lupe was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ottawa, KS. She enjoyed shopping, playing Bingo and dancing with family and friends. Lupe was known for her delicious pies and good crust. Samuel Sr. would say, “She made the best pies!” Her children also remember her fried tacos. When she made homemade tortillas, the neighborhood kids would also show up. They would spread butter on them and roll it up to eat. She also enjoyed collecting pig memorabilia and really became a football fan after Mahomes arrived. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Samuel Pacheco Jr. and his wife, Maria of Ottawa, KS; a daughter, Diana Blanton and her husband, Richard of Emporia, KS; two brothers, Miguel Madrigal Sr. and his wife, Virginia of Kansas City, KS and Jess Madrigal and his wife, Linda of Independence, MO; two sisters, Mary North of Kansas City, KS and Mary Lou Balandron and her husband, Robert of Kansas City, KS; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Sam III, Jesus, Jodi, Krystle, Sara, Corey, Jenna and Veronica; twenty great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pasqual and Louisa Madrigal; her husband, Samuel Pacheco Sr.; a son, Mark Pacheco; a brother, Juan Madrigal; a sister, Julia Robles; and a great-grandson, Thaddeus Burgardt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 408 S. Cedar, Ottawa, KS 66067. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, KS. A Rosary will be recited, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2023 followed by a visitation until 4 p.m. at the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, 325 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Semper Fi Fund and sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
