Emporia Main Street has canceled The Taste, scheduled for Sept. 25, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Because the event was designed to encourage the development of winery, brewery and distillery options in Emporia, ticket holders can exchange their tickets for “specialized gift certificates” to the Trolley House Distillery, Twin Rivers Winery and Radius Brewing Company.
The $45 ticket can be exchanged for $60 worth of gift certificates to these local establishments ($20 at each venue).
The tickets can also be converted into a donation to Emporia Main Street.
Ticket holders can also get a refund.
Main Street has asked paid ticket holders to notify them of their decisions by Sept. 17. Beyond Sept. 17, Main Street will assume the ticket purchase was converted to a donation.
Contact Emporia Main Street via email at mainstreet2@emporia-kansas.gov with your request or questions, and we will do our best to help.
