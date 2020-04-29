Lyon County Public Health announced 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new probable positives, bringing the county's totals to 234 accumulated cases following Tuesday's round of testing.
The data was released Wednesday morning.
Health officials reported five additional recoveries along with Tuesday's numbers, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57 overall.
There are now 177 active cases in the county.
To date, about 2 percent of Lyon County's overall population has been tested for COVID-19. Lyon County Public Health's latest chart states 716 people have been tested in the county as of Tuesday. The county's population was just under 34,000 in 2018.
With 201 test confirmed cases since March, that puts an infection rate of about .59 percent for Lyon County, but hospitalizations remain low. The infection rate rises to .69 percent if you include presumed positives.
The Emporia Gazette will update with more information as it becomes available.
It says 177 active cases in the county. NO, 177 active CONFIRMED cases. CONFIRMED CASES are NOT the same as actual cases we just don't know about yet.
We still don't have enough testing here. Kansas has been at the BOTTOM of the pile of states that get test kits. Look it up. We are NOT getting the tests we need..
It can take up to two weeks to show symptoms, some get mild or no symptoms, but are still just as contagious. There are people who are likely contagious out and about, many not wearing masks.
We don't live in a bubble in Emporia. People come through here all the time from other states, people leave Emporia and go to KC or Topeka ALL the time which raises the chances of more Covid coming into Emporia.
I hope we all take social distancing, masks, quarantining if we have COVID or have been exposed to it and, for those at high risk, isolating, seriously until we get more tests and contact tracing. Because, right now, we don't know who we are safe around. I want everything to open up again as much as anyone, I am TIRED of isolating, but I want it done safely and without more testing, we don't know how safe it is.
You need to read more about the reliability of testing to get an idea of what those statistics really end of meaning. With masks, anyone adjusting that mask and touching their face becomes more likely to catch the "virus", thus the reason many people are not wearing them. Also, keep up-to-date on just how contagious it is, as that has been updated, so I really suggest that you watch this from a frontlines NYC physician: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qwx3JMRTz8U As more facts come out, the panic is subsiding among most.
Hospitalizations remain low because they all get transferred from here to other hospitals. People also need to realize that some people have been tested multiple times (I am unsure if this has been taken into consideration), but that may askew actual numbers. Can Lyon County Public Health provide the number of cases that have been transferred to other hospitals for ours?
I would think that "hospitalizations" from Lyon County would be "carried" by Lyon rather than the county transferred to, or at least that would make the most sense.
