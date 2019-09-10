Arch William Byram, 90, formerly of Cedar Point, died September 4, 2019, at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was born February 23, 1929, in Cedar Point, to Joseph L. and Margaret A. (Zickefoose) Byram.
Arch married Dolly M. McKittrick on March 1, 1948, in Wonsevu. They shared 70 years of marriage before Dolly passed away on November 27, 2018.
Arch and Dolly managed the Co-Op grocery store in Clements and owned and operated a grocery store in Cedar Point. After 28 years of service, Arch retired from Contel Telephone Company as a district manager. They enjoyed traveling and had traveled to every state in the United States. Arch also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the fiddle and square dances.
He is survived by: sons, Howard Byram and wife Diane of Macon, MO, Gary Byram of Mission; grandchildren, Amy (Brett) Frerking, Angie Byram, Brandi Deiling, Amber Long; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren.
Arch was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ben, Esther, Ola, L.W., Lila and Twila.
Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Cedar Point Cemetery, near Cedar Point, with Reverend Ron Harris officiating. The casket will remain closed and no visitation is planned. Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Senior Center or Emporia Presbyterian Manor, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
