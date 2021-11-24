The killing of Emporia teenager Jesus Avila put another man in trouble with the law Wednesday.
Daniel Arteaga admitted to contempt of court before Lyon County District Judge Jeffrey Larson. He was ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.
Court records show Arteaga was supposed to be a witness two weeks ago at the preliminary hearing for Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 22, and Armando Nunez, 21, but did not show up.
The Lyon County Attorney's office declined to disclose how Arteaga is connected to the two suspects, or what prosecutors expected him to say in court.
Wednesday's hearing came two weeks after Larson bound Cornejo-Campoverde over for trial on murder and other charges in Avila's 2017 death east of Emporia. Armando Nunez, 21, also was bound over on two counts, but prosecutors withdrew a murder charge against him.
Neither Cornejo-Campoverde nor Nunez was in court Wednesday, even though their names were on the docket.
Lyon County Jail records indicate Nunez has posted bond, which Larson lowered to $25,000 cash. Cornejo-Campoverde remains behind bars. Both suspects will be arraigned Friday, Dec. 3.
Arteaga is scheduled for a court review of his sentence Friday, January 7, 2022.
