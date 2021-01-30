Robert “Bob” Allan Edwards died January 28, 2021 at Stormont Vail Hospital with his wife, Debbie holding his hand.
Bob was born on November 25, 1936 in Joplin, MO to Archie Thomas and Alice Marie (Armstrong) Edwards. He lived in Joplin until his family moved to Oklahoma City, OK his junior year in high school and Arkansas City, KS his senior year where he graduated in 1954.
Bob served his country in the Army National Guard for two years and the Army Reserves for four years. He attended college at Emporia State University in Emporia, KS and Christian College in Bartlesville, OK before moving back to Arkansas City, KS. He worked for Boeing Aircraft in Wichita for two years before beginning his 32 year career with the U.S. Postal Service including Postmaster in Emporia, KS and Rogers, Arkansas.
In Bob’s early adult years, he loved fishing, hunting, camping, motorcycle riding and flying single engine airplanes, earning his pilot license. He loved God, his family, traveling, sailing, golfing and woodworking, making beautiful furniture for family. He installed all of the trim for a Habitat for Humanity home in Towanda, KS. He was a kind man, who always helped his church family, family, friends and neighbors. Bob and Debbie traveled to all 50 states, Canada and most countries in Europe. He was a member of Topeka Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; a brother, Archie Edwards II; his sons, Robert A Edwards II, Garland, Jason (Jackie) and Ethan (Allison) Edwards; his daughter, Kelly (Harold) Gaston; grandchildren, Sean, Sarah, Harrison, Trey, Tony, Kaci (Nick), Myah, Kalynn and Anderly and great grandchildren, Nora, Hudson and Marvel.
When Bob married the love of his life, Debra Evans Kebert on October 2, 1982, he gained two more sons, Daniel (Raegan) Kebert and Joseph (Kimberly) Kebert; grandchildren, Kaemyn, Kellam, Koen, Clay, Koie, and Hope Kebert followed, besides bonus son, Jason Myers.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carolyn Moody; one niece and one nephew.
Honoring Bob’s request, cremation is planned. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, KS 66610 is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Baptist Church, 4141 SW 53rd St., Topeka, KS 66610.
To leave a special message for the family online or to
view Bob’s video tribute, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
