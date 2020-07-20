Special to the Gazette
Following a vote of the MIAA CEO Council, the conference and its member institutions has announced a plan to delay the start of sports practices until the week of Aug. 31, with the start of fall competition delayed until the week of Sept. 28.
“This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and competition,” MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said. “We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators.”
The CEO Council supported the recommendation from the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force to delay the start of MIAA fall practices and competition. The CEO Council will continue to monitor this plan and adjust it as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in MIAA athletics, however, the group acknowledges that the ability to execute this plan is dependent on our students, employees and fans demonstrating socially responsible behavior during this public health crisis.
“The lone constant over the last few months in the world of athletics has been change,” Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser said. “One of the things that participation in athletics teaches you is that no matter the odds that you have to overcome, you still keep working and do your best to be successful.”
The delay will give schools additional time to figure out how to best implement the return to sport guidelines contained in the recent Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition released by the NCAA Sports Science Institute.
Emporia State is already complying with many of the recommendations including daily self-health checks, the appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, and preseason testing for student-athletes. After a fairly quick turnaround with the first group tested, there has been significant delay in getting results from subsequent tests of asymptomatic student-athletes due to the recent surge in cases across the nation.
“The student-athletes that have been back on campus for conditioning this summer and our coaches have taken every curveball thrown at them in stride,” Weiser said. “There is some frustration, but overall I feel that we have been able to learn a lot throughout the experience and plan to come out better because of it.
The fall sports schedules will begin with the opponents set for the week of Aug. 28. If the NCAA passes legislation to move fall championships or decrease the size of the brackets, the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force could explore moving the missed games if there is an open or added date or to the spring semester.
Specific restrictions and limitations on student-athlete and coach activities prior to the Aug. 31 start of MIAA practices along with information on MIAA Football Media Day will be announced in the near future.
