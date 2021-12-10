The man accused of shooting and killing an Emporia teenager in 2017 now officially faces charges for that death.
The Lyon County Attorney's office confirmed Friday morning that Samuel Garcia, 22, faces at least seven counts.
Those charges are first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson, theft of property and interference with a law enforcement officer.
A court spokesperson said the charges are similar to what other suspects in the September 2017 shooting of Jesus Avila face. It's not clear why prosecutors waited until now to charge Garcia.
Garcia's name came up often in a preliminary hearing in November for two other suspects in the killing of Avila. Several witnesses claimed he talked about killing Avila, supposedly for being “a snitch,” then shot him in the neck and left him to die in a torched car in rural Lyon County.
Garcia currently is charged as a juvenile, because he was 17 when Avila died. A motion hearing on changing his status to adult is scheduled for Monday, February 22.
Garcia already is behind bars for a different crime. He was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and other charges which happened two months after Avila's death.
In a possible sign of a defense strategy, Garcia is held at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.
Two other suspects in the Avila case are due in court Friday afternoon.
Andrew Granado, 21, and Jovan Pecina, 20, will have a pretrial conference before District Judge Jeffry Larson. Both men testified for the state at the November hearings for Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, and Armando Nunez, 20.
