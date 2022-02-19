Richard Gene Wilson (88), long time farmer, passed away at his home in Burlington on February 17, 2022. He was born November 18, 1933 in rural Gridley, Kansas to James and Edna (Todd) Wilson. Richard was raised near Hartford, baptized in the Hartford Methodist Church and graduated from Hartford High School in 1951.
He became a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and married Carole True on October 11, 1953 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Aliceville, Kansas. They moved to the homeplace south of Hartford and lived there until moving to Burlington in 2010.
In his early years, a partnership, Wilson Brothers, was formed with his brother Larry. They were successful in heavy equipment construction, trucking and farming. He was co-owner of the Hartford Elevator, and owner of the Late & Early Station. Richard was a tireless worker, entrepreneur, an inventive creator and loved to go to auctions. He was a man of many talents and will be remembered for the many unique solutions for his farming equipment and his love for spending time in his skid-steer. In his later years he enjoyed gathering with family around a bonfire at “Grandpa’s Creek”, at his home in Burlington.
He received an award for a 35 year membership of the Land Improvement Contractors Association. In 1990, the Coffey County Soil Conservation recognized his land management and he was a Century Farm Recipient for the Todd family in 2008.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dean and Larry Wilson; grandson, Keith Richard Wilson; and son-in-law, Don Roberts.
Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years; daughters, Arlene Roberts, Hartford and Anita Kirchner (Wayne), Burlington; sons, Ronald (Tammy), Hartford, and Bryan (Maria), Gridley; 12 grandchildren, Sara Roberts, Rachel Parker (Jerrold), John Roberts (Amy), Leah Hajek (Trent), Leland Wilson (Bridgette), Amy Goodman, Teresa Kirby (Eric), Garrett Zwolenski, Jaimie Fehr, Hollee Bea (Adam), Autumn Birk (Austin), Summer Birk (Dale) and 14 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 6 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22 at Jones Funeral Home, in Burlington. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 902 Kennedy St., Burlington. Interment will be in Hartford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity
Lutheran Church or Hand-In-Hand Hospice and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home.
