Lane Kelly Ryno, 69, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, September 9, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Lane was born December 29, 1949 in Emporia the son of Delbert and Helen (Kelly) Ryno. He worked in law enforcement for 36 years. Working for the Emporia Police Department he was a sergeant and active with the SRT. Retiring from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office where he worked as court house security. Lane was a member of the Emporia Masonic Lodge #12, Arab Shrine Temple, Shrine Mini T’s, Emporia Camera Club and he played in several bands.
In July of 1981 Lane married Brenda Louise Potter in Emporia. He is survived by a son, Brandon Ryno and wife Ginger of Emporia, and daughter, RaeLea Kearns and husband Jason of Baldwin City, Kansas. Lane was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, DeAnn Burns.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church in Emporia. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.