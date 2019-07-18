Nobody was transported after an injury accident in central Emporia Thursday evening.
Emergency crews initially were called to the scene of an injury accident near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Elm Street at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday evening. Dispatch indicated one male victim was injured, though he did not require emergency transport.
Five minutes after that call, crews were asked to respond to another injury accident in the Enterprise Rent-a-Car parking lot near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Garfield Street — about four blocks west of the initial incident. The second accident involved a red SUV, and nobody involved in the crash needed medical transport.
Witnesses told The Gazette a red vehicle was seen driving erratically in the area shortly before the time of the crashes. They also indicated that the vehicle was involved in multiple hit-and-run accidents. Police have not confirmed whether or not it was the same vehicle that crashed at Enterprise.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.