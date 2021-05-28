Emporia State completed three events at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Mich., on Thursday.
Senior Jazmin Williams just missed making the finals of the women's long jump. She went 19-0.50 (5.80m) on her second attempt to sit in second place after the first flight of jumpers. She was holding onto ninth place until the final jump of the second flight when she was finally passed by five centimeters.
Junior Juwan Johnson ran his second fastest 100m but failed to make the finals as he ran 10.65 to place 12th in the nation.
Sophomore Alyssa Conway finished 14th in the nation with a throw of 173-3 (52.82m) in the women's hammer.
Emporia State will have two competitors in action on Saturday in the final day of competition at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium. Travis Morrison will be in the men's shot at 2:00 p.m. while Clara Eilert will compete in the women's high jump at 5:15 p.m.
