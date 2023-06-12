Emporians of all ages came to show support and celebrate acceptance at the third annual Pride celebrations this weekend.
Friday evening’s Pride LIVE festival featured musical performances from local and state queer artists, food trucks, games and more. Saturday, Emporians gathered along Commercial St. for the parade and Pride Drag Celebration at the Emporia Granada Theatre, which starred drag queens from across the state and nation, including Rice, Beans, Billie Blossom and more.
The annual festival is a community partnership between Emporia Community Action, Kansas Free for Arts and the Emporia High School GSA and is in its third year. Event organizer Orion Turner said the celebration was born during COVID, when the extra time to think and contemplate led him to ask why Emporia didn’t have a Pride celebration.
“It's different than big cities in the sense that it has maybe less population and less infrastructure but it's not different in the fact that it has a queer population that should celebrate Pride,” Turner said. “I think that it was a much-needed thing in the area. Growing up in Emporia, there weren’t extreme examples of anti-queer rhetoric, to be honest. I never had an experience as a little kid that was traumatizing about it. … The thing was, it wasn't talked about and it wasn't brought to light. It wasn't something we discussed. We didn't have access to that in our culture here. I think, for me, a big part of celebrating the queer population in Emporia was just showing that we're here and that it's okay.
Now a resident of Oklahoma City, Turner said the event is a big undertaking every year, especially as more organizations get involved. However, this year, Pride is especially important. Amid an onslaught of LGBTQ hate speech, anti-queer and anti-trans legislation, Pride celebrations, take on a renewed meaning.
“I strongly think that it’s essential for queer youth’s survival - and I do truly say survival,” Turner said. “If you look at the statistics, queer children have a significantly higher chances of suicide and that rate is almost completely removed when there's a support system in place when there's an adult, when there's a GSA, when there's a community - and so creating that community was really, really important to me,” he said.
For Turner, the most frustrating part of renewed attacks against the LGBTQ community and the push to divide the U.S. as a community is the focus on gender and sexuality, which many consider to be a small part of who they are.
“This year I felt it was super important to say that it's totally okay to be who you want to be and also to know that there are so many places that are not safe in this town for young queer people,” he said. “However, there are also so many places that are safe and if we can, for one weekend, show every single one of those people who are feeling like they're alone that they're not safe, if we can show them ‘Look, there are spaces and you can find them. You haven't found it yet, but you'll find that community. There is a space for you’ then I think we've done our job.”
A very good turnout... must be indicative of the topic, or it’s resonating with the community.
