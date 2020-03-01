Lyon County emergency crews responded to a pair of injury accidents reported less than a half-hour apart Sunday morning.
At about 11:07 a.m., scanner traffic indicated an injury accident at Road S and Road 160 — about five miles east of Emporia.
According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, "On 03/01/2020 at approximately 11:05 a.m. deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol were dispatched to Road 160 and Road S, the railroad tracks, for a report of train versus pedestrian accident. Once on scene, a white male was located and pronounced deceased. No names are being released until next of kin are notified. The accident is under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office."
At 11:32 a.m., scanner traffic indicated an injury accident at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Garfield Street in central Emporia.
We will have more information on both of these wrecks as it is made available.
