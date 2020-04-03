Being classified as a pandemic, COVID-19 has affected the day-to-day lives of countless individuals across the globe, many former Emporians included. Today, The Emporia Gazette reconnects with one of those individuals: Joseph Bosiljevac, an MD with Cenegenics in New York City.
Q What is the atmosphere like in the city currently? How has it affected your day-to-day routine?
"There were some deaths [in China] and reports that this was at about the level of a severe flu virus, and that was back in December," Bosiljevac said. "There was a lot of travel between China during that time — for Chinese New Year — and the United States, and New York City is a center of travel with a large Asian population. Around March 10, the government was encouraging social distancing. Schools were closed.
"My impression is that this was not taken very seriously by New Yorkers for about a week or so. On March 16, there began to be restrictions of activity outside. I live one block from the subway and I noted there was only about 50 percent of the normal activity. Much work is being done from home.
"A week earlier, nonessential stores closed, and this included restaurants and bars, although delivery or pickup is available at the restaurants and bars during restricted hours. Supermarkets were open... After about a week they provided service early in the morning for elderly patients and those handicapped. Otherwise lines would form outside the supermarket and only a few people would be met at a time. Nail spas closed and then so did the barbershops. Boy, do I need a haircut! I timed that one poorly.
“Essential services remain open, and this includes the Chinese laundry service and liquor stores. Maintenance still needs to be provided for the apartments in other buildings. Buses and subways continue to run, although not as frequent.
"By March 30, streets were not entirely empty, but a 90-year-old driver could easily manage things in Manhattan. I would say that this was 5 percent of normal traffic. Now I can walk down the middle of Second Avenue in Manhattan between stoplights and there is no traffic; a new adventure for me in New York City.
"I do not get out of the house much except to go to the oral surgeon or my office, which is four blocks away, and I go to pick up mail and faxes. When I come home I change clothes. Shoes are taken off inside in the entryway and we use slippers inside the apartment. I have been doing that for a while. At least now I do not have pets, or that would’ve made it more difficult to manage cleanliness. For six years I was known as the man with three dogs here in Manhattan. I wash my hands frequently.
"On March 30, a US Navy hospital also came to New York harbor. They began setting up military tents at 97th and Fifth Avenue in Central Park East Meadow. This is across from Mount Sinai Medical School. Two-hundred fifty ambulances have been sent to the city by FEMA.
"On the 31st, I took the subway. There was one woman wearing a mask and gloves. Phones typically are very dirty and is something that should be considered as far as personal hygiene. She continued to use her phone with her gloved hands, but then managed to touch the facemask and scratch her neck. That is an episode where the mask is not doing a lot of good for the person. I do not routinely use a mask, but now that we are hitting the peak I will do so anytime I go into a grocery store for essential shopping.
"My girlfriend spends the day cleaning, laundry and cooking whole food meals. She has a sister in China and also a son in South Korea. Prior to this time, I would see her one day a week. Now she is here daily. That is a big change. She would fill me in a little on the viral endemic in Asia. With a 12-hour difference she was spending time in the morning to talk with family. She spent the day many times contacting friends and just talking. Prior to that, she had been spending 15 hours a day working in a restaurant. The government was saying that this is just like staying home and watching TV all day. I agree, except I have bills to pay. My girlfriend has no work."
Q How has this affected your profession? Are you able to work from home?
"For six years, I worked [my] Wall Street office on a daily basis," Bosiljevac said. "Now, I only go down there about once every two weeks ...Five years ago I started to rent space from a plastic surgeon, and Lenox Hill plastic surgery office is only four blocks from my apartment. Now I don't have to take the subway.
“At the onset of the pandemic, the older surgeon who subleases space to me told me that he was going to close the office. He had rented this space for 27 years. However, with the recent pandemic, any elective surgery has to be delayed. He’s going to give up shop at this point. It’s just like anything else with this pandemic. This is an adventure for many people and may encourage significant positive changes in their life.
“Personally, I have some leads to look at new office spaces that are within walking distance of my apartment. However, for now I will stay at home and wait for two weeks before I even talk with anyone about looking at the office. However, many physician offices are open for appropriate care, but elective medical practice has been curtailed. However, I have made several phone contacts. One of the office spaces available is with an older gastroenterologist who was Donald Trump’s physician when he lived here in New York City."
Q How have you kept busy in the meantime?
"I am sleeping a little later and watching movies on television," Bosiljevac said. "I normally read books and watch very little television. Now, I can answer emails and fill prescriptions while the movie plays. One day I sat through all of the Star Wars movies in order...
"At 7 p.m. every evening there is a lot of noise outside. The first time this happened I looked outside and I could see people hanging out the window and waving. We were blowing horns and making all kinds of noise. This is just the neighborhood greeting that helps us all understand what we are going through together. I opened up the balcony and clap and wave."
